Koperniak Drives in Five, Smacks Homer in Memphis Loss at Durham

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game series and continued 12-game road trip with an 11-6 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday night at Durham.

Left fielder Matt Koperniak led the Memphis offense in its hopeful comeback against Durham. The left-handed hitter drove in five runs, including a three-run homer to make it one-run game in the second inning. Among qualified Redbirds, Koperniak leads the team in batting average.

Center fielder Victor Scott II smacked his fifth home run of the season and second of the road trip in the sixth inning. Koperniak, right fielder Jordan Walker and second baseman Thomas Saggese each recorded a two-hit night. Designated hitter Luken Baker reached base twice with a single and a walk.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (2-2) allowed 10 runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out four. The right-handed pitcher allowed four runs in both the first and second inning of his 5.0-inning start. Ryan Shreve allowed one run on three hits in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

