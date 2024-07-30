Major League Baseball, Nashville Sounds Unveil Teams for MLB Home Run Derby X in Nashville

NASHVILLE - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Nashville Sounds announced today the teams and rosters that will play in MLB Home Run Derby X at First Horizon Park on Saturday, August 31. Each of the four teams will consist of an MLB legend, a notable female star in the baseball or softball world, and a local baseball standout.

Below are the teams in Nashville's upcoming Home Run Derby X:

Team Sounds Manny Ramirez - 555 career home runs, 12-time All-Star, 2004 World Series MVP Jocelyn Alo - NCAA record 121 home runs, two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year at University of Oklahoma Kyle Bowers - Nashville Sounds season ticket member, played collegiate baseball at Iowa Western CC

Team Hit City Andruw Jones - 434 career home runs, five-time All-Star, Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Mia Davidson-Smith - SEC record 92 home runs, three-time First Team All-SEC at Mississippi State University Tyler Marshburn - Plays slow-pitch softball for Team USA, played collegiately at UNC Wilmington

Team Hot Chickens Nick Swisher - 245 career home runs, 2009 World Series Champion with New York Yankees Alex Hugo - 2019 USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year, current roving instructor with Oakland Athletics, played softball at University of Georgia Bailey Holbrook - Current baseball instructor at D-Bat Nashville, played in Big League World Series in 2015

Team Brewskis Pedro Alvarez - 162 career home runs, 2013 All-Star, 49 career home runs at Vanderbilt Amanda Lorenz - 2018 SEC softball player of the year, three-time Women's College World Series Champ at University of Florida Cory Lubinski - Currently plays for Nashville Dollys sandlot team, received All-Conference honors at Lindenwood University

Tickets are on sale now for the one-of-a-kind event on Saturday, August 31. Tickets start at $10, with home run zone tickets starting at $40. Fans can purchase tickets and find mor information on MLB Home Run Derby X in Nashville here.

