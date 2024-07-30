All-American Women's Baseball Classic Coming to DBAP October 11-13

The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) and American Girls Baseball (AGB), announce the All-American Women's Baseball Classic to be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on October 11-13, 2024.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was a professional women's baseball league founded by Philip K. Wrigley, which existed from 1943 to 1954. Over 600 women played in the league, which eventually consisted of 10 teams located in the Midwest. The league was notably highlighted in the movie A League of Their Own.

American Girls Baseball was created in 2019 as an affiliate organization of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association to continue the legacy and purpose of this famous women's professional league, with a vision to create a professional baseball league for girls and women who want a future in the sport. Through opportunities like the All-American Women's Baseball Classic, they are paving the way for girls and women in baseball and providing them with opportunities to train, participate, and compete in the game of baseball at every level.

To ensure the success of this endeavor, American Girls Baseball has enlisted the cooperation of the most prominent girls' and women's baseball organizations in the United States: Baseball For All, the largest girls' baseball organization in the country; the AAGPBL Players' Association, an organization dedicated to preserving the History of the AAGPBL and supporting women and girls all across our country who deserve the opportunity to play "Hardball"; and the International Women's Baseball Center, whose mission is to protect, preserve, and promote all aspects of women's baseball.

This tournament is a celebration of history, talent and the unyielding spirit of women in sports, stated Sue Parsons Zipay, American Girls Baseball President and Rockford Peaches player from 1953-1954. Originating in the 1940's, the AAGPBL proved that women could not only play baseball but excel at it. The All-American Women's Baseball Classic will be the biggest showing of women's baseball talent and enthusiasm since the AAGPBL ended in 1954!

The event will feature four teams comprised of the top women's baseball players, ranging in age from 16 to 50, coming together. Rosters are expected to include current and former members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams. The four teams will represent the four original AAGPBL teams of 1943: South Bend Blue Sox, Racine Belles, Kenosha Comets, and the Rockford Peaches. The event will also look to highlight women in all aspects of sports, from umpires to coaches and production crew to broadcasters. Format will be a pool play tournament, with two games held on Friday, four games on Saturday and two games, including the Championship game, held on Sunday.

This tournament is a statement. It is a chance to inspire a new generation of young girls, show the world the depth of female baseball talent, and take a stand for a possible professional women's league. We are honored to carry on the tradition of this tournament in Durham, commented CBC Sports Vice President Mike Birling.

Weekend passes and day passes are on sale now for the event. Additional ticket information, as well as sponsorship information, can be found at durhambulls.com.

