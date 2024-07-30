Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 vs. Omaha

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (15-12, 64-36) vs. Rochester Red Wings (16-11, 54-46)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

TBA vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 12.00)

SUNDAY SCARIES: In Sunday's finale against Lehigh Valley, the Red Wings came out on top in a pitcher's duel, 4-1. Solo home runs from RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and 1B JOEY MENSES powered the Red Wings to their 54th win of the season pushing them one game back of the second-half International League lead...RHP BRAD LORD delivered 5.0 strong innings of work on the mound, and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA picked up his third win of the season...RHP RICO GARCIA worked a clean ninth picking up his 16th save of the year which is tied for the most in in the International League...Rochester will kick off the second half of their two week homestand this afternoon against Omaha, sending RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound for his second Triple-A start.

LIAR, LIAR, BLANKS ON FIRE: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN rocketed his fourth home run in three games to give Rochester the lead in the seventh, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI, walk, and run scored...the 27-year old has now logged an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games, the longest streak by any player in the International League this season and longest by a Red Wing since Zander Weil had eight in 2019...the power hitting lefty's 24th home run marks the most he has recorded in a single season, breaking his previous record of 23 last year...since returning from the All-Star break, the lefty outfielder's, 1.057 slugging percentage, and 1.557 OPS leads all Minor Leaguers (min. 30 AB) over that stretch...

Blankenhorn is the first left-handed Red Wings to have 24 home runs in a season since Garrett Jones had 24 in 2005.

This was the second time this year the Pennsylvania native has recorded four home runs in three games (4/19-21 vs. TOL).

KEEP IT 100: The Red Wings wrapped up their 100th game of the season on Sunday afternoon, and hold a 54-46 record heading into the final 50 games...54 wins are the most by a Red Wing team through their first 100 games since 2017 (58).

LORD HAVE MERCY: RHP BRAD LORD recorded his third straight start allowing two runs or less with the Red Wings today, allowing one earned on three hits across 5.0 innings while striking out five and walking two...this was the 15th time in his last 16 outings the Florida native has gone 5.0 plus innings, holding a 2.05 (24 ER/105.1 IP) which leads all qualified Nationals Minor Leaguers on the season.

JOE-KES ON YOU: LHP JOE LA SORSA struck out the side in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon, his eighth scoreless outing in nine appearances across the month of July...since May 9th, the southpaw reliever leads all International League pitchers (min 30.0 IP) with a 0.98 (4 ER/36.2 IP) ERA and a 0.74 WHIP, his five walks are the second fewest, and his 22 hits allowed are tied for the second fewest.

RICO SUAVE: RHP RICO GARCIA recorded his 16th save of the season on Sunday, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning while striking out the last batter of the contest...the Hawaii native is tied with LOU closer Tony Santillan for the International League lead in saves...he is the first Red Wing to log 16 saves in a season since Jordan Weems had 16 in 2022.

RING THE GONG: 1B JOEY MENESES got the scoring started Sunday afternoon with a solo-shot in the bottom of the fourth, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored...this is the Mexico native's first multi-hit performance with the Red Wings this season...Meneses' 50th career Triple-A home run traveled 367 feet and almost hit the gong in the Lehigh Valley bullpen.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.