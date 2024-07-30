Indians Extend Win Streak in Series-Opening Victory
July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians took advantage of eight walks and three errors to extend their win streak to seven games - their longest such stretch since the 2018 season - in a 7-5 defeat of the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night at Victory Field.
The Indians (47-52, 14-12) last seven-game win streak came from June 2-9, 2018. Their current stretch is tied for the fourth-longest win streak in the Victory Field era, trailing a pair of eight-game streaks and a record 14-gamer from July 28-Aug. 9, 1997.
A pair of walks, error and wild pitch by starter Garrett Hill (L, 0-1) gave Indianapolis an early lead in the first inning. The Mud Hens threatened to tie the game in the top of the third, but a laser to home from left fielder Jose Rojas nabbed Stephen Scott at the plate on a Spencer Torkelson double.
Another error in the bottom of the third - shortstop Andrew Navigato's second of the night - and a wild pitch set up another Indians run in scoring position. A rocket to left field off the bat of Malcom Nuñez drove in Peguero to extend the lead.
Navigato took one run back for the Mud Hens (48-54, 13-15) in the fourth, but the momentum didn't last long. Indianapolis outscored Toledo 5-1 between the fifth and sixth innings courtesy of two errors and RBI singles by Liover Peguero, Seth Beer and Edward Olivares.
Following a solo homer by Akil Baddoo in the eighth inning, Toledo threatened again in the ninth. Three walks and a pair of singles scored two runs before Ben Heller (S, 3) slammed the door with a four-pitch strikeout of Navigato.
Aaron Shortridge made his third appearance (second start) with the Indians this season and logged 4.0 one-run innings. As the second reliever out of the 'pen, Geronimo Franzua (W, 3-5) fanned three over 2.1 one-run frames.
Peguero led the Indians offense with a pair of hits, runs and RBI. Henry Davis extended his hit streak to 10 games since July 13 at Columbus with a fifth-inning single.
The Indians and Mud Hens continue their six-game set tomorrow night at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, 2.25), making his second start for the Indians after returning from Tommy John surgery, will take the bump against LHP Lael Lockhart (1-3, 4.93).
