Barclay, Two-Run Homer all RailRiders Need

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

(MOOSIC, PA - July 30) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Louisville Bats 2-1 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A quality start from RailRiders pitcher Edgar Barclay and a two-run homer from Kevin Smith were the difference as the RailRiders took game one of the six-game set.

Barclay allowed a pair of runners in the top of the first but struck out three Louisville hitters to finish the inning and kept the Bats off the base pads for the next two frames.

In the fourth, Barclay was backed up by two sharp defensive plays from Taylor Trammell in right and Oswald Peraza at short to keep the game scoreless.

Barclay pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four. The left-hander faced the minimum in four out of six innings in a no-decision.

Bats starter Justus Sheffield also tossed six scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Chasen Shreve (W, 2-1) came in on relief for Barclay in the seventh, surrendering a solo homer to Tony Kemp to make it 1-0 Louisville.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the frame off reliever Evan Kravetz. After T.J. Rumfield singled, Kevin Smith smashed a two-run homer to left-center, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a one-run lead.

Phil Bickford (S, 5) earned the save, going the final inning and two-thirds, striking out two and allowing one hit. Kravetz (L, 4-2) pitched 1.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

Smith went 2-for-3 to pace the RailRiders offense, while Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas each walked twice.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Louisville Bats Wednesday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 14-14, 57-45

