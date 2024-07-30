Three Knights Promoted to White Sox Monday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves on Monday.

OF Dominic Fletcher was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 24 games with the Knights this season, Fletcher is hitting .263 (25-for-95) with 13 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. With the White Sox, the Orange, CA native has compiled a .173 batting average (13-for-75) with four runs scored, four doubles and six RBI in 28 games. He was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on February 3, 2024.

LHP Sammy Peralta, who was optioned to the Knights on July 27, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights, Peralta has gone 1-0 with one save and a 1.08 ERA in 14 games (16.2 IP). He has appeared in four games with the White Sox this season and has compiled a 3.00 ERA (6.0 IP).

RHP Touki Toussaint had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, Toussaint has posted a 3-2 record with a 5.15 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) over 50.2 innings pitched.

A total of 26 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20 & 7/29), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27) and RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

