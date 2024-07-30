Jacksonville Opens Series With 7-3 Win Over Lehigh Valley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bested the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-3 Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark, thanks to a multi-hit game from Deyvison De Los Santos.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first Javier Sanoja drew a walk and De Los Santos (2) swatted a two-run home run off Lehigh Valley (51-50, 17-11) starter Mick Abel (L, 3-8).

The Jumbo Shrimp extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, De Los Santos reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a double from Troy Johnston pushing the lead to 3-1. Making his Marlins organizational debut, Agustín Ramirez smacked a base hit, plating Johnston giving Jacksonville a 4-1 advantage.

The IronPigs got one back in the top of the fifth. With one out, Darick Hall (12) launched a solo homer cutting the deficit 4-3.

Will Banfield started the bottom of the fifth with a base hit and advanced to second on a wild pitch. José Devers flied out, and Banfield tagged up for third. With runners at the corners, Banfield scored on a ground out from Jonathan Davis pushing the lead to 6-3.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Devers singled and Davis walked in the following at-bat. Sanoja followed with a double, scoring Devers from second for a 7-3 lead.

Angel Macuare shut down Lehigh Valley striking out five in three perfect innings.

The IronPigs loaded the bases in the top of the ninth but Luarbert Arias struck out Kody Clemens securing the win.

Lehigh Valley struck first early against Darren McCaughan (W, 5-3). With two outs, Clemens, Hall and Rafael Marchan smacked three-straight base hits. Rodolfo Castro drew a bases loaded walk and Carlos De La Cruz was hit by a pitch pushing across two runs.

The Jumbo Shrimp continues their series with the IronPigs Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley will hand the ball to LHP David Parkinson (2-4, 5.48 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

