Mud Hens Fall 7-5 Despite Ninth Inning Rally

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Toledo Mud Hens and Indianapolis Indians faced off on Tuesday evening for game one of this six game series at Victory Field as the Hens fall 7-5.

Garrett Hill earned the start for the Hens as this marks his first start for Toledo this season as he's spent most of his time this season with Erie and Lakeland. Hill has made two appearances this season for Toledo, both being against Louisville last week.

The offense tried to give Hill a cushion to work with; however, Parker Meadows started the game with a line out to right field. Spencer Torkelson then walked to put a runner aboard as Jace Jung then popped out to third as Justice Bigbie then grounded out to the shortstop to end the top half of the first.

Hill then started things in the bottom of the first with a groundout to Riley Unroe at second base before walking the second batter he faced to put a runner on with one out. The next batter then hit a grounder to Torkelson at first, however, Torkelson attempted to get the out at second as he hit the runner. The runner then attempted to run to third but Andrew Navigato threw him out by a mile.

The next batter then hit a grounder to short as Navigato made a throwing error to put runners on second and third. A walk and a passed ball moved everyone up 90 feet while also giving the Indians the early 1-0 lead. Another walk by Hill then reloaded the bases. Hill then got out of the jam with a grounder to second base to limit the damage to just one run.

In the top of the second in hopes to earn that run back, Akil Baddoo grounded out to second as Navigato then flew out to right field. Anthony Bemboom did reach base on a walk, however, Unroe battled a nine-pitch at-bat before grounding out to second to end the inning.

Hill then started the bottom of the second with his fourth walk of the game. Hill then earned the first out of the inning with a strikeout as well as ending the inning with a 4-3 double play.

Stephen Scott started the top of the third with the first hit for the Mud Hens as he singled to left field. Meadows then struck out before Torkelson almost went yard as he hit a double off the left field wall. Scott attempted to score from first but was thrown out at home. Jung then ended the inning with a pop-out to center field.

Austin Schulfer then took over the mound for Hill as Schulfer's first batter faced he walked in five pitches. A 6-5-3 double play then gave Schulfer two outs before almost getting out of the inning with a grounder mishandled at short to put a runner on first. A wild pitch then advanced the runner 90 feet to second. A single to left field then scored the runner from second as Scott almost threw him out at home from left field. A strikeout ended the inning with just one run across the plate as the Indians led it 2-0.

Bigbie then led off the inning striking out before Baddoo reached base on a walk. Navigato then doubled down the left field line to score Baddoo to cut the deficit to one. Bemboom then walked to put runners on the corners with just one away. Unroe and Scott then both struck out to leave the runners stranded on base.

Schulfer then delivered a 1-2-3 bottom half of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Meadows led the inning off with a double to right field, and Torkelson followed that with a walk. But to no avail as Jung then grounded into a double play as Meadows advanced to third, however, Bigbie grounded out to end the inning.

Andrew Magno replaced Schulfer on the mound as Magno allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. A past ball advanced them both 90 feet to second and third. Magno then struck out the next batter, however the following batter singled to left field to score the pair of runners making it 4-1 Indians. A strikeout by Magno gave hope to end the inning with just two runs across the plate. However, a single to left field again scored a runner to make it 5-1.

In the top of the sixth, Navigato reached base on a walk as a passed ball and a sac fly moved him to third. Unroe then chipped away at the lead as he singled up the middle to make it 5-2.

Brenan Hanifee took the keys from Magno in the bottom of the sixth as he gave up a single on his first pitch thrown. That runner eventually stole second as he was then brought home on an RBI single to make it 6-2 in favor of Indy. another stolen base put a runner on second and a sac fly moved him to third with just one out. A ground ball to Navigato at short as he was playing in was thrown home in an attempt to get the runner out, however, the ball was mishandled by Bemboom at home to make it 7-2.

A quiet seventh from each team other than PJ Poulin replacing Hanifee on the mound brought us to the eighth inning where Baddoo would go yard to cut the deficit to 4 as he made it 7-3.

A scoreless bottom of the eighth brought us to the top of the ninth where Unroe reached base on a walk in just four pitches. A Scott single moved Unroe to third to put runners on the corners with no outs. Luis Santana then singled to right field to score the runner at third to bring the tying run to the plate with no outs. Torkelson would then strike out and Jung would line out to left field on a diving catch. Bigbie then entered the box as the Hens last chance as he walked on four pitches to extend the game. Baddoo with the bases loaded then walked which made it 7-5 with the tying run now at second base. Navigato then came to the plate in hopes of reaching base, however, he struck out swinging to end the rally and the game.

The Mud Hens and the Indians continue their series tomorrow with first pitch being at 7:00 p.m.

Notables:

Akil Baddoo (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, K)

Andrew Navigato (1-4, RBI, R, 2B, BB, K)

Riley Unroe (1-3, RBI, R, BB, K)

