Ellard & Sosa Promoted to White Sox on Tuesday

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced two more roster moves today.

INF Lenyn Sosa was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Sosa has appeared in 24 games with the Knights this season and is hitting .275 (28-for-102) with 18 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI.

RHP Fraser Ellard had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, Ellard, 26, has posted a 2-3 record with a 3.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 games over 40.2 innings pitched. He was selected by the White Sox in the eighth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

A total of 27 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20 & 7/29), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27, RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29) and LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30).

