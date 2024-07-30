IronPigs Fall in Series Opener to Jacksonville

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (51-50, 17-11) could never recover after seeing an early 2-0 lead wash away in an eventual 7-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (50-52, 15-12) on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The IronPigs got off to a hot start as three, two-out singles loaded the bases in the first inning. Rodolfo Castro then walked to force home a run and Carlos De La Cruz was hit by a pitch to force home another.

Deyvison De Los Santos tied the game up two batters in to the bottom of the first with a two-run homer, his second with Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp pulled ahead for good thanks to a Troy Johnston RBI double in the fourth. Agustin Ramirez followed Johnson with a base hit to drive him in to make it 4-2.

Darick Hall drilled a solo homer in the fifth, his 12th of the season, to trim the deficit to 4-3 for the IronPigs.

Jacksonville methodically added on, plating single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh. An RBI groundout brought home a run in the fifth before Ramirez stole third and then scored on a throwing error on the play in the sixth. In the seventh, Javier Sanoja drove home Jose Devers with a double to make it 7-3.

The 'Pigs made it interesting in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but ultimately stranded the bases loaded to end the ballgame.

Darren McCaughan (4-4) picked up the win for Jacksonville, allowing three runs in five innings on five hits and three walks, striking out five.

Mick Abel (3-8) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, conceding four runs in four innings on six hits and four walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and Jumbo Shrimp continue their series on Wednesday, July 31st. The IronPigs are slated to hand the ball to David Parkinson (2-4, 5.48) while the Jumbo Shrimp are yet to announce a starter.

