Iowa Drops Seventh Straight Game
July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (43-60) dropped the first game of the series to the St. Paul Saints (51-51) by a 5-4 score tonight at Principal Park. Iowa fell to 21-16 in one-run games.
St. Paul jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a single from DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Iowa cut the lead to 2-1 in the second inning on a run-scoring double from Jack Reinheimer. In the fifth, Tryace Thompson and Owen Caissie each hit a solo home run to give the I-Cubs a 3-2 advantage.
The Saints came back to take a 4-3 lead as Jair Camargo and Patrick Winkel hit solo home runs of their own. In the eighth, Camargo hit his second homer of the game to extend St. Paul's lead to 5-3.
The I-Cubs fought back in the ninth as Gilberto Celestino hit a run-scoring single to make it 5-4.
Michael Arias pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out three. He forced seven swing and misses in his lone frame of work.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The I-Cubs lost their seventh straight game, their longest losing streak of the season.
- Trayce Thompson has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season, following April 19-20 and May 17-19.
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
