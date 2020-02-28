Shiplo's Overtime Goal Steers IceMen Past Admirals 2-1

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Luke Shiplo's goal at 3:50 of overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday evening. Norfolk goaltender Jake Theut stopped 46 of 48 shots faced in the loss.

For the second time this week, the Admirals struck first. JC Campagna fielded a pass at the right wing circle, and with a quick release, snapped a shot that clipped past Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Jacksonville outshot the Admirals 18-4 in the second period to unleash an all-out assault of offensive pressure in the Norfolk end. However, goaltender Jake Theut turned aside all shots fired his way for the first 39 minutes of the contest, but the Icemen finally broke through on a late power play opportunity. Dajon Mingo hammered a shot on net that was stopped by Theut. The rebound jumped up into the air in front of Brendan Warren in the low slot. Warren hit the puck in mid-air and directed it into the net for the tying goal.

In the third, the Icemen manufactured 20 shots on net, but Theut stood on his head to keep Jacksonville off the board and preserve the 1-1 score to force overtime.

In the extra session, an Admiral defender slipped and fell on the ice which spring boarded the Icemen to a 2-on-1 the other direction. Craig Martin slipped a pass across the crease to Luke Shiplo. Shiplo tapped a shot on goal that was stopped by Theut. However, the rebound hit of the skate of Norfolk defenseman Brycen Martin and the puck rolled like a wheel across the goal line to seal the 2-1 victory for Jacksonville.

The Icemen hit the road for a Saturday night match-up against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set at 7:00 p.m.

