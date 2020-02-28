Shiplo's Overtime Goal Steers IceMen Past Admirals 2-1
February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Luke Shiplo's goal at 3:50 of overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday evening. Norfolk goaltender Jake Theut stopped 46 of 48 shots faced in the loss.
For the second time this week, the Admirals struck first. JC Campagna fielded a pass at the right wing circle, and with a quick release, snapped a shot that clipped past Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead after the first period.
Jacksonville outshot the Admirals 18-4 in the second period to unleash an all-out assault of offensive pressure in the Norfolk end. However, goaltender Jake Theut turned aside all shots fired his way for the first 39 minutes of the contest, but the Icemen finally broke through on a late power play opportunity. Dajon Mingo hammered a shot on net that was stopped by Theut. The rebound jumped up into the air in front of Brendan Warren in the low slot. Warren hit the puck in mid-air and directed it into the net for the tying goal.
In the third, the Icemen manufactured 20 shots on net, but Theut stood on his head to keep Jacksonville off the board and preserve the 1-1 score to force overtime.
In the extra session, an Admiral defender slipped and fell on the ice which spring boarded the Icemen to a 2-on-1 the other direction. Craig Martin slipped a pass across the crease to Luke Shiplo. Shiplo tapped a shot on goal that was stopped by Theut. However, the rebound hit of the skate of Norfolk defenseman Brycen Martin and the puck rolled like a wheel across the goal line to seal the 2-1 victory for Jacksonville.
The Icemen hit the road for a Saturday night match-up against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set at 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
Upcoming Home Game & Promotions
Sunday, March 1, vs. Newfoundland, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fundays! The Icemen will wear special Publix Jerseys, and fans will be invited down to the ice following the game.
---
Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2020
- Oilers Move into Fourth Place in Mountain Division with Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Cam Do Attitude: Johnson's Shutout Leads 'Blades to 3-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Shiplo's Overtime Goal Steers IceMen Past Admirals 2-1 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Solar Bears Blitzed During First Period in Loss to Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Score Three Power Play Goals in Rout over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Snaps Skid with 6-1 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Beast Maul Swamp Rabbits - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hildebrand Blanks Fuel in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones' Defense Too Much for Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Give up Four in the First and Lose to Wichita 6-1 - Allen Americans
- One Goal Decides Dog Fight Between Indy and Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Glads Maul Solar Bears in 6-1 Demolition - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wallin's Pair Help Mariners Edge Nailers - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Shutout 3-0 in Estero, Florida - Newfoundland Growlers
- Salhany's Four Goal Night Highlights Shootout Win over Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Tackle the Beast with a 4-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Overtaken in Shootout, 6-5 - Reading Royals
- Maine Prevails over Wheeling with Third Period Goal - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavs Sign Blueliner Kyle Meeh to ATO - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Idaho Feb 28, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 28, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Preview: 'Blades Host Growlers in Rematch of Eastern Conference Final - Florida Everblades
- Moose Trade Alexis D'Aoust to Charlotte - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Make Player Moves Ahead of this Weekend's Games at Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- 'Blades Make Series of Transactions Ahead of Friday Home Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Signs Forward Gerrie - Wichita Thunder
- Alexey Lipanov Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Announce Two Big Features to March 6 Game - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 28, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Griff Jeszka from Merrimack College - Worcester Railers HC
- Jeremy Helvig Assigned to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Henry Joins Grizzlies in a Series of Transactions - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Occupy Glens Falls for Friday-Saturday Road Games - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.