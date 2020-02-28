Game Notes: vs Tulsa

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

THIS SEASON

Tulsa: 58gp, 26-25-6-1, 59pts (5th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/23 @ Allen (2-1 OTL)

Rush: 55gp, 27-22-5-1, 60pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/22 @ Idaho (3-1 L)

HEAD TO HEAD - 8 of 12 Games Played

Tulsa: 1-6-1-0, 3pts

Power Play: 9.4% (3/32)

Penalty Kill: 75% (33/44)

Leading Scorer(s): Danny Moynihan (8gp, 3g-4ast-7pts

Rush: 7-1-0-0, 14pts

Power Play: 25% (11/44)

Penalty Kill: 90.6% (29/32)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (8gp, 7g-8ast-15pts)

NOTES

THE BIG PICTURE: Coming into this weekend's series against Tulsa, the Rush are currently in the last playoff spot, and have 17 games remaining in the season, all against Mountain Division opponents. Of the 17 remaining games this year, 8 are against current playoff teams (1 against Allen away, 3 against Idaho at home, and 4 against Utah, a pair each at home and away), while the remaining 9 games are against chasers of the Rush (4 against Tulsa, 3 at home and one away, and 5 against Kansas City, 3 at home and 2 away). Here's a look at the Mountain Division Standings, and upcoming matchups this week:

Allen: 57gp, 37-12-6-2, 82pts; This week: 2/28 @ WIC, 2/29 vs WIC; 3/3 @ TUL; 3/6 @ KC; 3/7 vs TUL

Utah: 58gp, 33-16-5-4, 75pts; This week: 2/28, 2/29 @ ID; 3/6, 3/7 @ RUSH

Idaho: 56gp, 32-17-3-4, 71pts; This week: 2/28, 2.29 vs UT; 3/4, 3/6, 3/7 vs SC

RUSH: 55gp, 27-22-5-1, 60pts; This week: 2/28, 2/29, 3/1 vs TUL; 3/6, 3/7 vs UT

Tulsa: 58gp, 26-25-6-1, 59pts; This week: 2/28, 2/29, 3/1 @ RUSH; 3/3 vs ALN, 3/7 @ ALN

Kansas City: 57gp, 24-29-3-1, 52pts; This week: 2/29 vs KZO; 3/6 vs ALN; 3/7, 3/8 vs WIC

Wichita: 57gp, 21-28-8-0, 50pts; This week: 2/28 vs ALN, 2/29 @ ALN; 3/7, 3/8 @ KC

BACK AT HOME: The Rush come into this series beginning an 8-game home stand, the longest of the season. The Rush are one of 12 teams in the ECHL with 17 or more wins at home, and one of five in the Mountain Division with that success. Head-to-head against the Oilers, the Rush boast a 7-1-0-0 record, their best win percentage against a single opponent this season, and are undefeated against Tulsa at home in 3 matchups. Recently, the Rush have won 5 of their last 7 home games dating back to January 15th.

LOCK DOWN: Earlier this season, the Rush coaching staff made a point of the team's third period goal differential, which currently sits overall at -22 through 55 games. However, dating back to February 8th at Wichita, the Rush have kept their opposition off the board in 7 of their last 9 third periods, and have done so recently in 6 of those last 7 mentioned.

REINFORCEMENTS: Yesterday, it was announced that Matteo Gennaro and Tyler Parks were both returned to the Rush from the Tucson Roadrunners. Gennaro appeared in 8 games the Roadrunners, and last played with the Rush on January 15th, an 8-2 win against Wichita at home. With the Rush, he's averaging nearly a point-per-game with 2 goals, 4 assists, and 6 points in 9 games. Parks went 1-0-1 with Tucson in two appearances since being called up on January 30th. In the AHL with Tucson, Parks is 2-1-1 in 5 games with a 2.18 GAA and .920 SV%. In 23 games with the Rush, he's 12-7-3-0 with 2 shutouts, a 3.05 GAA, and .915 SV%.

