Thunder Snaps Skid with 6-1 Win
February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita exploded for six goals on Friday night en route to a 6-1 victory over Allen at INTRUST Bank Arena. The win snaps a four-game losing skid.
The Thunder offense tallied four goals in the first period as six different players found the net. Nine players recorded a point in the victory and five players had at least two points. Mitch Gillam stopped 32 shots.
It took the Thunder just 90 seconds to grab the lead as Spencer Dorowicz re-directed a shot from Dylan Olsen past Jake Paterson. Fabrizio Ricci made it 2-0 at 6:54, on a scramble in front of the net. Ricci was able to get his stick on the puck for his 12th of the season. At 15:29, Ostap Safin won a face-off to Lane Bauer and he moved the puck back to Safin and he buried a one-timer past Paterson to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. Jason Salvaggio capped off a wild opening frame when he received a pass from Ricci right in front of the crease and he recorded his 13th of the season.
Alex Breton cut the Wichita lead to 4-1 at 14:19 in the second period, firing a wrist shot from the slot and beat Gillam.
Billy Exell pushed the Thunder lead back to four at 5:36 in the third as he fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Two minutes later, Patrik Parkkonen tacked on another to make it a 6-1 game.
The Thunder picked up their first regulation win of the season against Allen. Wichita has power play goals in three-straight games. Ricci and Salvaggio led the way with a goal and two assists each. Dorowicz, Parkkonen and Exell each had a goal and an assist.
Wichita will head south tomorrow night to face the Americans at the Allen Event Center starting at 7:05 p.m.
