Jeremy Helvig Assigned to Swamp Rabbits

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





CINCINNATI, Ohio - Goaltender Jeremy Helvig has been re-assigned by the Charlotte Checkers to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Carolina Hurricanes goaltending prospect suited up for the Checkers on Tuesday night in Hershey.

Helvig has spent the majority of the 2019-20 season in Greenville with a 13-14-3 record, a 3.67 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Helvig has made the fifth-most saves in the league (973).

In 70 appearances in the ECHL, Helvig holds a 40-20-7 record, three shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, 134th overall, by the Hurricanes. He spent four seasons of major junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.