Thunder Signs Forward Gerrie

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Chris Gerrie.

Gerrie, 23, turns pro after playing the last three seasons at Mount Royal University (USports). A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward began his collegiate career at Michigan Tech (NCAA DI) in 2016-17 before finding his way to Mount Royal in 2017-18. He registered 46 points (19g, 27a) in 68 games for the Cougars. Gerrie tallied back-to-back 20 point seasons during his junior and senior campaigns.

Prior to his collegiate career, Gerrie played two seasons for the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Olds Grizzlys from 2013-15. He was teammates with current Thunder forward Spencer Dorowicz in 2013-14. Gerrie racked up 115 points (43g, 72a) in 119 games during his two seasons with the the Grizzlys and committed to Michigan Tech while he was with the Grizzlys. He then headed to the British Columbia Hockey League's Penticton Vees. Gerrie potted 42 points (16g, 26a) in 56 games for the Vees.

Gerrie was named as the AJHL and CJHL Rookie of the Year in 2013-14 and helped Michigan Tech to a WCHA Championship in 2016-17.

