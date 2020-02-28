K-Wings Announce Two Big Features to March 6 Game

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday two big features to the team's "The Office Night" game March 6 at Wings Event Center.

Leslie David Baker, the actor who played Stanley in the hit TV show will be in attendance to drop the ceremonial puck and meet the fans. A special Meet and Greet ticket package guarantees fans a ticket to the game, access to a VIP Meet and Greet opportunity with Baker in Heritage Hall from 5:45-6:30 p.m. leading up to game time, and an autographed photo.

Meet and Greet packages can be purchased HERE.

Additionally, the K-Wings will host the official premiere of The Alamo Studio's documentary "Duel of the Skates" during the intermission. The documentary focuses on Kalamazoo's attempt to break a Guinness World Record for largest lightsaber battle during the team's Star Wars Night back in November.

More information about The Alamo Studio can be found HERE.

Kalamazoo hosts the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center, featuring the team's traditional Friday special of $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6:00-8:00 p.m. that night. For more information, head to kwings.com/tickets.

--

Kalamazoo starts a weekend road trip tonight in Indianapolis with a 7:35 p.m. showdown against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The K-Wings then face-off against the Kansas City Mavericks at 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online.

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.