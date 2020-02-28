Salhany's Four Goal Night Highlights Shootout Win over Reading

GLENS FALLS, NY - Matt Salhany became the second Adirondack Thunder player to score four goals in a game as the Thunder came back from 5-3 to beat the Reading Royals in a shootout 6-5 at Cool Insuring Arena. 2,814 fans were on hand to watch Eamon McAdam make 40 saves en route to the Thunder's first shootout win of the season.

It took just 52 seconds for the first goal to be scored and it belonged to the Royals. Frank DiChiara lit the lamp on the first shot of the game for either side to make it 1-0 Reading. The Royals followed up at the 11:11 mark when Matthew Strome wristed a shot from the slot past Eamon McAdam for his eighth of the season to double Reading's lead.

Adirondack went to the powerplay at 11:56 after a Garrett Cecere slashing penalty, leading the Thunder to cash in just 14 seconds into the man-advantage. Charlie Curti found Ludvig Larsson at the far circle who then turned it on goal. Felix Sandstrom made the initial save but couldn't reel in the rebound as it was knocked home by Matt Salhany for his 22nd of the season to make it 2-1.

In the second period, Max Willman and Steven Swavely each scored just 1:47 apart to put Reading up 4- but it only took Adirondack only 11 seconds to string together a pair of goals to pull within one. Matt Salhany's backhanded tally for his second of the night followed by Ludvig Larsson's effort from a Casey Pierro-Zabotel set up which pulled the Thunder to within one.

The Royals extended their lead back to two just 4:07 into the third period on a Rob Michel goal but the Thunder once again found a response. Salhany stole the puck off the boards in the offensive zone and laced it past Sandstrom for the hat trick to make it 5-4 at 6:23.

Salhany capped off his offensive explosion by tying the game with 4:48 to go after the puck came from behind the net thanks to Mike Szmatula and John Edwardh.

The game went to overtime and thanks to Eamon McAdam and his eight OT stops, then to a shootout.

Matt Salhany and Nikita Popugaev each scored in the shootout for the Thunder, while Matthew Strome netted the lone Royals goal. McAdam denied Max Willman's attempt to seal Adirondack's 22nd win of the season.

The Thunder were outshot 45-25 and finished 1-for-1 on the powerplay also killing off both of the Royals man-advantage opportunities.

NOTES:

The only other player to have replicated Salhany's four goal feat was Ryan Lomberg against the Orlando Solar Bears on March 17, 2016.

Up Next

The Thunder finish their homestand against the Reading Royals tomorrow, February 29th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

