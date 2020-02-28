Alexey Lipanov Reassigned to Solar Bears

DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Alexey Lipanov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Orlando has also announced the signing of rookie forward Guillaume Gauthier to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Lipanov, 20, returns to Orlando where he has posted 16 points (9g-7a) and 10 penalty minutes in 30 games, and leads Orlando with six power-play goals. Lipanov has also appeared in four games with Syracuse this season.

Lipanov was a third-round selection (#36 overall) by the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Gauthier (GOH-t'yay), 24, joins the Solar Bears after wrapping up his fourth year of USports hockey with McGill University, where he tallied 16 points (10g-6a) and 20 penalty minutes in 23 games. In 97 career games for McGill, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward collected 74 points (32g-42a) and 68 penalty minutes.

The native of Ste-Marte-sur-le-Lac, Quebec also played major junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Remparts, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Drumondville Voltigeurs and Rimouski Oceanic, where he produced 245 points (107g-138a) and 160 penalty minutes in 314 career games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears face the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena before returning home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.

