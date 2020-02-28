Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville

Game 58 (Home Game 31)

Vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-27-4-1, 57 pts)

Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones are back home on Friday night to wrap up their home-and-home with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Cincinnati fell in Greenville on Wednesday, 5-2, and are now five points up on the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division.

Wednesday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-16-7-1) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night, in the front end of home-and-home series between the two team. Forward Phil Hudon and defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals for Cincinnati. Cincinnati outshot Greenville, 30-25, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-15-7-1) dropped a close 2-1 affair to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, in the finale of a six-game homestand. Defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning-streak come to an end. Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 41-22, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss.

Last Friday Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-14-7-1) earned their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Defenseman Johnny Coughlin, along with forwards Jesse Schultz and Mason Mitchell scored the goals for the 'Clones. In goal, Jamie Phillips stopped all 11 shots he faced to earn his first shutout as a Cyclone. The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 30-11, and the power play converted on one of three chances.

Previewing Greenville: The Swamp Rabbits enter Wednesday night sitting in third place in the ECHL's South Division, one point up on the Orlando Solar Bears in fourth, and four points up on the Atlanta Gladiators in fifth. Greenville has dropped seven of their last nine games and have been outscored, 36-25, in that span, following Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cyclones. The Swamp Rabbits are 10th in League scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game, and are 20-1-1-0 when leading through two periods. They are led offensively by forward Michael Pelech who has accounted for 13 goals along with a team-leading 34 assists through 57 games. He is followed by forwards Patrick Bajkov (19g, 21a) and Nathan Perkovich (16g, 24a) who each have 40 points, and team-goals leader Liam Pecararo (21g, 18a). In goal, Jake Kupsky leads all active netminders with a 3-1-1-0 mark, along with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Friday is the finale of a home-and-home between Cincinnati and Swamp Rabbits, and marks the conclusion of a three-game season series between the two teams. Cincinnati took the first meeting by a 3-2 score on New Year's Eve, followed by Wednesday's 5-2 defeat in Greenville.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati heads to Wheeling on Saturday to take on the Nailers in the ninth of 10 games between the two teams this season. The Cyclones are 4-3-1-0 against Wheeling this season, following a 3-0 shutout over Wheeling last Friday night at home.

Spencer Reassigned: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have reassigned Cyclones defenseman Matt Spencer. Spencer has skated in 32 games for the 'Clones this season, accounting for 14 assists in that time. Acquired in a November trade between the Americans and Syracuse Crunch, Spencer appeared in three games with the Orlando Solar Bears before the trade. He skated in 47 games between the Crunch and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time.

Defensively Offensive: Cyclones defenseman Justin Baudry saw his point streak come to an end after six games following Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye. He accounted for four goals and seven assists in that span, and has multi-point efforts in four of his last seven games overall. He is now fourth on the team in scoring with 35 points (11g, 24a). Additionally, defenseman Tobie Bisson has goals in two straight and points in four of his last five games (2g, 2a).

Cyclones Make Five-Player Trade with Norfolk: The Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired forward Ben Holmstrom and defenseman Johnny Coughlin from the Norfolk Admirals, in exchange for forwards Darik Angeli andFreddy Gerard, along with defenseman Scott Dornbrock . Holmstrom ranked fifth on the Admirals in scoring with nine goals and 10 assists through 42 games and was second on the team with 61 minutes in penalties. The Colorado Springs, CO, native is in his first ECHL stint after spending the previous nine seasons in both the American Hockey League (AHL) and National Hockey League (NHL). He has spent the last four seasons as the captain of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL, totaling 25 goals and 44 assists, along with 355 penalty minutes, over 268 games. Prior to a stint with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2014-15 in which he accounted for five goals and 15 assists through 65 games, he captained the former Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL from 2010-2014. He skated in 256 games with the Phantoms, amassing 47 goals and 73 assists. He also racked up 393 minutes in penalties. Overall, in 586 AHL games, Holmstrom has accounted for 79 goals and 132 assists, along with 840 minutes in penalties. Additionally, Holmstrom has seen two separate stints with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, skating in a pair of games during the 2010-11 season, and another five the following year in 2011-12. Hailing from Fairport, NY, Coughlin led all Admiral defenseman and was tied for sixth on the team overall in scoring with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists. Currently in his second pro season, Coughlin began his pro career late in the 2018-19 season with the Maine Mariners, appearing in 10 games and dishing out four assists. Prior to turning pro, Coughlin enjoyed a successful four-year career at the College of the Holy Cross, accounting for 17 goals and 44 assists across 143 games. Angeli departs the Cyclones with nine goals and a team-leading 30 assists through 51 games. This will be his third-career stint with the Admirals, having played there during the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Dornbrock skated in 20 games for the 'Clones and dished out six assists in that time, while Gerard had a pair of helpers in 16 games with Cincinnati.

When it Rains, it Pours: After being held to three or fewer goals in nine of their last 11 games, the Cyclones have scored 21 goals over their last six games, leading them to four wins in that span.

Strong D: Cincinnati is fourth in the ECHL with 2.65 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 25.86 shots against per 60 minutes. They are the only team in the ECHL averaging under 27 shots against per game, and the Cyclones have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 25 of their last 29 games. The Cyclones have allowed three or fewer goals in 33 of their last 42 games, and have given up more than three on just 12 occasions all season. They are 30-6-5-1 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 21-3-2-1 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 20-0-2-0.

