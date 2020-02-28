Mavs Sign Blueliner Kyle Meeh to ATO

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced they signed defenseman Kyle Meeh to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) Friday.

Meeh is a native of St. Louis, Missouri and played collegiately at St. Mary's University (NCAA D-III).

