Americans Give up Four in the First and Lose to Wichita 6-1

Wichita, Kansas - The Wichita Thunder jumped on the Allen Americans for four goals in the opening frame, including the 13th of the season from former Allen forward Jason Salvaggio, and cruised to a 6-1 win on Friday night, in front of a big crowd of 11,004 at the Intrust Bank Arena.

Alex Breton had the only Americans goal on Friday, his 10th of the season, and 48th point of the year, but that was it for the Allen offense, despite outshooting Wichita 33 to 31.

"We didn't play well early and it cost us, said Allen Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "They (Wichita) are fighting for every point late in the season, and we gave them two tonight."

Only four power plays total in the game on Friday, three for Allen and one for Wichita. The Thunder cashed in on their only power play opportunity in the opening period on the 15th goal of the season from Spencer Dorowicz. The loss was the 13th in regulation this season for Allen.

Jake Paterson started the night for Allen and was lifted after the first period. Andrew Shortridge came on in relief and stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced.

The Americans return home for Wizarding World Night on Saturday night in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - J. Salvaggio

2. WIC - B. Exell

3. WIC - M. Gillam

