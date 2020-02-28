Beast Maul Swamp Rabbits

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Beast (34-16-7-1) collected a 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Forward Cody Milan scored a pair of goals, while defenseman Matt Spencer and forward Ben Johnson added lone markers for Cincinnati, who snapped their two-game skid.

The Beast took an early lead 4:59 in when Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard misplayed the puck behind the net and it deflected off a skate right to Milan on the right side, and he rifled a shot into the net to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 49 seconds later when a shot from forward Phil Hudon deflected off a defender and bounced to Spencer in the left circle, and he snapped a shot in past Bednard to extend the Cincinnati advantage to a pair.

Greenville cut the deficit in half at the 15:47 mark when forward Cedric Lacroix lit the lamp to trim the Beast lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Beast tacked in another at the 13:50 mark when forward Pascal Aquin sent a pass to Johnson in the high slot, and he ripped a blast to put Cincinnati up, 3-1, after the second. The Beast sealed the win with 1:54 left when Milan buried the empty-netter to seal the Beast's 4-1 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Swamp Rabbits, 19-17, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 16 in the win. The Beast are the Cyclones once again on Saturday when they head to Wheeling to take on the Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

