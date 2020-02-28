ECHL Transactions - February 28
February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 28, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Dave Desander, G
Reid Sturos, F
Wheeling:
Brady Fleurent, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Linhart, D activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Mitch McLain, F assigned by Iowa
Cincinnati:
Add Nate Mitton, F returned from bereavement leave
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Florida:
Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Theo Calvas, D added to active roster (claimed from Tulsa)
Add Darik Angeli, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Patrick McCarron, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Michael Downing, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn St-Amant, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Matt Boudens, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Gage Torrel, F traded to Florida
Greenville:
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mitch Eliot, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Add Josh Teves, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Add Spencer Naas, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Garret Ross, F placed on reserve
Add Reid Sturos, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/25]
Kansas City:
Add Kyle Meeh, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Roman Durny, G activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Guillaume Gauthier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Toledo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Tulsa:
Delete Robby Jackson, F recalled by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Jan Drozg, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Chris Gerrie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport (a.m.)
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed ATO, added to active roster
