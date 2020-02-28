ECHL Transactions - February 28

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 28, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Dave Desander, G

Reid Sturos, F

Wheeling:

Brady Fleurent, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Linhart, D activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Mitch McLain, F assigned by Iowa

Cincinnati:

Add Nate Mitton, F returned from bereavement leave

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Florida:

Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Theo Calvas, D added to active roster (claimed from Tulsa)

Add Darik Angeli, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Patrick McCarron, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Michael Downing, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn St-Amant, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Matt Boudens, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Gage Torrel, F traded to Florida

Greenville:

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mitch Eliot, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Add Josh Teves, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Add Spencer Naas, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Garret Ross, F placed on reserve

Add Reid Sturos, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/25]

Kansas City:

Add Kyle Meeh, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Roman Durny, G activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Guillaume Gauthier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Toledo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Tulsa:

Delete Robby Jackson, F recalled by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Jan Drozg, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Chris Gerrie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport (a.m.)

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed ATO, added to active roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.