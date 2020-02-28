Railers Tackle the Beast with a 4-2 Win

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC(19-33-4-0, 42pts) kicked off a home three in three weekend with a huge 4-2 win over the Brampton Beast (30-24-3-0, 63pts) in front of 2,885 fans at the DCU Center on Friday night. The Railers are back in action Saturday, February 29 for Miracle on Ice Night at the DCU Center vs. the South Carolina Stingrays at 7pm.

Jakub Skarek was the highlight of the night as he made 37 saves in net for the win while Worcester received goals from Drew Callin (1-1-2), Ryan MacKinnon (1-0-1), Cody Payne (1-0-1), Barry Almeida (1-1-2). David Vallorani (1-0-1) and Jackson Leef (1-0-1) while Alex Dubeau made 32 saves in net for the loss.

The only goal of the first period came from Drew Callin (13th) at 5:34 of the frame when he was set up by Barry Almeida with Shane Walsh also getting credit with an assist. Jakub Skarek was perfect in net making 13 saves on 13 shots while Worcester led 1-0 through 20 minutes of play.

Ryan MacKinnon gave the Railers a 2-0 advantage with a heavy shot from the point at 8:51 with an excellent screen in front by Jack Stander. Just 1:17 later David Vallorani (27th) would get credit with a greasy goal in front of the net to cut the Beast deficit down to 2-1. The deficit soon went back to two for Brampton as Cody Payne (7th) on a partial breakaway was able to tuck it by the left leg of Alex Dubeau to give the Railers a 3-1 lead at 10:21. Worcester led 3-1 through 40 minutes of play as Jakub Skarek made 13 saves on 14 shots for Worcester.

Jackson Leef (15th) scored a late power-play goal for Brampton at 16:52 of the third period to cut the Beast deficit down to 3-2. Worcester went short-handed for the third time in about a four minute span but elven seconds into the Brampton power-play Barry Almeida (16th) would finish off arguably the nicest goal of the season with a spin around shot from the right dot beating Alex Dubeau to give Worcester a 4-2 lead with 2:21 to play. The Railers would come out victorious 4-2.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Barry Almeida (1-1-2) 2nd star: Rayn MacKinnon (1-0-1, 5 shots) 1st star: Jakub Skarek (37 saves, Win).... final shots were 39-36 in favor of Worcester .... Alex Dubeau (21-16-2) made 32 saves on 36 shots for Brampton.... Jakub Skarek (3-8-2) made 37 saves on 39 shots for Worcester while Ian Milosz served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Brampton went 1-for-5...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Dylan Sadowy (IR), Arnaud Durandeau (INJ), Ben Thomson (INJ), Evan Buitenhuis (INJ), Jack Macnee (Ill), and Connor Doherty, did not dress for Worcester.... Nic Pierog and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Justin Murray has now played in 46 straight games.... Mike Cornell was loanded to Worcester Friday afternoon and played in his first game for Worcester since January 4thand recorded an assist.... Nic Pierog was recalled by Bridgeport on Thursday.... Griff Jeszka made his professional debut and wore number 21 and finished plus one.... Lincoln Griffin made his Railers debut and wore number 37.... Jack Stander recorded two assists and now has four in his last two games.... Cody Payne has goals in back to back games.... Barry Almeida and Drew Callin each recorded a goal and an assist.... Bo Brauer recorded two assists.... The Railers now have 12 short-handed goals on the season.... Worcester has 16 games left on the regular season.... The Railers are now 10-10-1-2 all-time vs. the Beast and 6-4-1-0 at the DCU Center.

What's on tap - Miracle On Ice Night!

On Saturday, February 29 the Railers host the South Carolina Stingrays on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Miracle on Ice Night! The Railers will wear USA themed jerseys to benefit Be Like Brit presented by Country Bank as we honor the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice! Make sure to place a bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys! As with every Saturday night game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission in the Pavilion Lobby.

On Sunday, March 1 the Railers host the Reading Royals on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY at 3pm with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a free game of laser tag courtesy of APEX entertainment on Girl Scouts Day. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

