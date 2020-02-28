Komets Make Player Moves Ahead of this Weekend's Games at Toledo

The Komets announced Friday that they have traded forward Gage Torrel to Florida for cash. Torrel scored five goals and 12 points in 16 games since joining Fort Wayne from Rapid City Dec. 27.

Also, forward Drake Rymsha has been reassigned to Fort Wayne by the L.A. Kings from the AHL's Ontario Reign. Rymsha has skated 11 games with Ontario scoring one assist and 10 penalty minutes. In 18 games with the Komets the forward has amassed eight goals, 15 points and 16 penalty minutes.

The Komets open a back-to-back weekend double-header at the Huntington Center in Toledo tonight. The Komets face the Walleye at 7:15 tonight and tomorrow night.

The next Komet home game is Wednesday, March 4 when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Flex Tickets are also on sale which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

