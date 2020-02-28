Hildebrand Blanks Fuel in Shootout
February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - Jake Hildebrand outdueled Dan Bakala in a goaltending showcase that went all the way to a shootout, leading the Kalamazoo Wings (21-26-7-1) to a 1-0 win over the Indy Fuel (27-24-2-2) Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The teams traded first period power plays, but neither team managed to break through in a scoreless opening frame. Kalamazoo held a slight edge in shots on goal with nine, while Indy finished the period with eight attempts.
Hildebrand and Bakala stole the show in the second period, keeping the game scoreless through 40 minutes with 20 saves each in the first two stanzas. Hildebrand robbed Ryan Van Stralen on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush with a right pad stop, which led to a Kyle Blaney breakaway at the other end. Bakala turned away Blaney with a pad save to keep the teams deadlocked.
After another scoreless frame, the teams swapped multiple scoring chances in overtime but ultimately advanced to a three-man shootout. Justin Taylor scored in the first round after Tim Soderlund clanked a shot off the glove-side post. Hildebrand then stopped Bobby MacIntyre, before newcomer Spencer Naas just missed wide on the stick side. Spencer Watson scored for the Fuel in the third round, but Justin Kovacs answered for the game-winner when he slid a shot through Bakala's legs and into the net.
Hildebrand stopped 32 shots for his sixth career shutout, while Bakala stopped 36 in the shootout loss.
Kalamazoo continues on to Independence, Missouri for an 8:05 p.m. ET game Saturday against the Kansas City Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:15 p.m.
--
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2020
- Oilers Move into Fourth Place in Mountain Division with Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Cam Do Attitude: Johnson's Shutout Leads 'Blades to 3-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Shiplo's Overtime Goal Steers IceMen Past Admirals 2-1 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Solar Bears Blitzed During First Period in Loss to Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Score Three Power Play Goals in Rout over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Snaps Skid with 6-1 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Beast Maul Swamp Rabbits - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hildebrand Blanks Fuel in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones' Defense Too Much for Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Give up Four in the First and Lose to Wichita 6-1 - Allen Americans
- One Goal Decides Dog Fight Between Indy and Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Glads Maul Solar Bears in 6-1 Demolition - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wallin's Pair Help Mariners Edge Nailers - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Shutout 3-0 in Estero, Florida - Newfoundland Growlers
- Salhany's Four Goal Night Highlights Shootout Win over Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Tackle the Beast with a 4-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Overtaken in Shootout, 6-5 - Reading Royals
- Maine Prevails over Wheeling with Third Period Goal - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavs Sign Blueliner Kyle Meeh to ATO - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Idaho Feb 28, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 28, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Preview: 'Blades Host Growlers in Rematch of Eastern Conference Final - Florida Everblades
- Moose Trade Alexis D'Aoust to Charlotte - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Make Player Moves Ahead of this Weekend's Games at Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- 'Blades Make Series of Transactions Ahead of Friday Home Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Signs Forward Gerrie - Wichita Thunder
- Alexey Lipanov Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Announce Two Big Features to March 6 Game - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 28, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Griff Jeszka from Merrimack College - Worcester Railers HC
- Jeremy Helvig Assigned to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Henry Joins Grizzlies in a Series of Transactions - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Occupy Glens Falls for Friday-Saturday Road Games - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.