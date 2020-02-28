Hildebrand Blanks Fuel in Shootout

KALAMAZOO, MI - Jake Hildebrand outdueled Dan Bakala in a goaltending showcase that went all the way to a shootout, leading the Kalamazoo Wings (21-26-7-1) to a 1-0 win over the Indy Fuel (27-24-2-2) Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The teams traded first period power plays, but neither team managed to break through in a scoreless opening frame. Kalamazoo held a slight edge in shots on goal with nine, while Indy finished the period with eight attempts.

Hildebrand and Bakala stole the show in the second period, keeping the game scoreless through 40 minutes with 20 saves each in the first two stanzas. Hildebrand robbed Ryan Van Stralen on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush with a right pad stop, which led to a Kyle Blaney breakaway at the other end. Bakala turned away Blaney with a pad save to keep the teams deadlocked.

After another scoreless frame, the teams swapped multiple scoring chances in overtime but ultimately advanced to a three-man shootout. Justin Taylor scored in the first round after Tim Soderlund clanked a shot off the glove-side post. Hildebrand then stopped Bobby MacIntyre, before newcomer Spencer Naas just missed wide on the stick side. Spencer Watson scored for the Fuel in the third round, but Justin Kovacs answered for the game-winner when he slid a shot through Bakala's legs and into the net.

Hildebrand stopped 32 shots for his sixth career shutout, while Bakala stopped 36 in the shootout loss.

Kalamazoo continues on to Independence, Missouri for an 8:05 p.m. ET game Saturday against the Kansas City Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:15 p.m.

