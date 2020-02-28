Preview: 'Blades Host Growlers in Rematch of Eastern Conference Final

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (38-13-3-2, 81 pts.) start a three-game week and battle a team from outside the South Division for the final time this year, hosting the Newfoundland Growlers (37-15-0-1, 75 pts.) for the first time in a regular season game.

VITALS:

Game 57: Everblades vs. Newfoundland Growlers

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last time out

Florida answered two separate deficits in the second period and scored twice in the third period to upend the Jacksonville Icemen, 5-4, on Sunday. Levko Koper scored with 22 seconds left to give the 'Blades their latest goal to win a game since the 2016-17 season. Five different players had a goal for Florida, and four players had multiple points, including Michael Neville (1g, 1a), Blake Winiecki (1g, 1a), Hunter Garlent (1g, 1a) and Ben Masella (3a). RECAP

Series At A Glance

Friday is only the third all-time meeting between Florida and Newfoundland and the first regular season matchup at Hertz Arena. Friday is the first meeting between the teams since the 2019 Eastern Conference Final that the Growlers won in five games en route to winning the Kelly Cup. Newfoundland earned 2-0 and 5-1 wins at Hertz Arena as part of that playoff series win. The two teams split a season-opening series in St. John's on Oct. 12-13, 2018, with both games decided by 3-2 scores.

Players to Watch

Joe Pendenza (FLA) - The sixth-year pro has at least one point in three straight games and has scored in six of his last seven contests, potting four goals and three assists in that stretch. Pendenza, a native of Wilmington, Massachusetts, is just shy of a point-per-game pace and has racked up 26 points (12g, 14a) in 30 games with Florida this year. He has posted multiple points in six tilts.

Justin Brazeau (NFL) - The rookie ranks third among ECHL first-year players with 46 points (20g, 26a) in 50 games. The New Liskeard, Ontario, native is fourth on Newfoundland in points and second on the team in goals. Brazeau has goals in consecutive games and points in three straight outings, with five points (2g, 3a) in that mini three-game streak.

Stroke of Midnight

Koper's game-winner against Jacksonville was the 'Blades latest goal to win a game since Jan. 27, 2017, when Matt Berry scored with just four seconds left to lift Florida to a 5-4 road win over the South Carolina Stingrays. In fact, Florida had two occasions in the 2016-17 campaign where it scored in the last 30 seconds to win a game, the only two times that has happened over the last four seasons before Sunday.

Bouncing Back

The Everblades have had strong bounce-back efforts in the next game after scoring less than two goals, a trend that continued on Sunday in Jacksonville. After scoring just once on Saturday against Norfolk, Florida responded with five tallies on Sunday. That's the fifth straight time that Florida has scored at least five goals in the game directly following a two-goal-or-less showing. Of the seven games this season where Florida has scored less than two goals, it has scored four or more times in the next game on six occasions.

Final 40

The final 40 minutes of regulation have been good to the Everblades this season. Florida ranks fourth in goal differential in the third period with a +17-goal difference, trailing only Allen (+23), Utah (+21), and Toledo (+18). Florida also ranks fourth in goal differential in second periods and has scored 25 more goals than it has allowed in the middle frame.

Next Up

The Everblades continue their three-game week with a Saturday night home matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen.

