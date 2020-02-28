Maine Prevails over Wheeling with Third Period Goal

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers scored the opening goal for the third straight game, but were unable to break the final tie of the night in the third period of Friday night's clash with the Maine Mariners. Greg Chase tallied at the 6:52 mark of the third period, lifting he and the rest of Riley Armstrong's squad to a 3-2 road victory at WesBanco Arena. Jan Drozg and Brandon Hawkins were the goal scorers for the Nailers.

After a scoreless first period, both teams put two goals on the board in the middle frame. The Nailers struck first on a power play at the 1:18 mark. Renars Krastenbergs delivered a perfect saucer pass through the low slot to Jan Drozg, who pounded in a one-timer on the left side. Terrence Wallin was credited with the tying goal for Maine, when a Wheeling player scored on his own net. Brandon Hawkins put the Nailers back in the lead 2:12 later, when he roofed a wrist shot from the slot, off a rush with Nick Saracino. Wallin's second of the night tied things up before intermission, as he lunged to backhand in the rebound of Greg Chase's initial shot.

The deciding goal came at the 6:23 mark of the third period, and it was the visitors who went ahead for the first time. After a Nailer broke a stick, Maine rushed the other way on a 2-on-1, and Connor Bleakley set up Chase, who slammed in a one-timer from the left side of the slot. The Mariners did a remarkable job of blocking shots in the closing minute, which allowed them to preserve their 3-2 win.

Connor LaCouvee was the winning goaltender for Maine, as he made 21 saves on 23 shots. Alex D'Orio stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced in the defeat for Wheeling.

The Nailers will play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at 7:05 for Pittsburgh Penguins Night, starring 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot. That game will also feature a Rally Towel Giveaway. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

