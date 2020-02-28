Solar Bears Blitzed During First Period in Loss to Gladiators
February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-25-5-1) surrendered a season-high five goals in the first period as they fell to the Atlanta Gladiators (26-28-1-2) by a 6-1 score on Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena.
Box Score
Atlanta's Avery Peterson led the way for the home team with two goals and an assist in the opening frame as the Gladiators chased goaltender Clint Windsor from the net after surrendering three goals by the 9:54 mark. The Solar Bears replaced Windsor with Jeff Smith, but Peterson netted his second goal of the game while the Gladiators had the man advantage at 11:06, and Samuel Asselin chipped in another goal.
A potential sixth goal for the Gladiators at 12:29 of the second period was washed out by the officials after a video review indicated that Alexey Solovyev's shot ricocheted off the posts without crossing the goal line.
Tommy Marchin made it 6-0 in favor of Atlanta after exiting the penalty box and teaming up with Eric Neiley on a give-and-go that led to Marchin beating Smith at 18:20.
Alexander Kuqali received credit for spoiling Chris Nell's shutout bid at 19:25 of the third when he hammered a puck through the legs of the Atlanta netminder with a shot from the left point.
Windsor took the loss for Orlando with five of eight saves, while Smith finished the night 18-for-21 in relief; Nell earned the win for Atlanta with 35 save on 36 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1)Â Avery Peterson - ATL
2)Â Chris Nell - ATL
3)Â Samuel Asselin - ATL
OTHER NOTABLES:
Orlando still leads the regular season series against Atlanta with a 4-2-2-0 record With Greenville's 4-1 loss at Cincinnati, the Solar Bears remain in fourth place in the South Division and one point ahead of the Gladiators with one game in hand
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.
