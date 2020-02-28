Growlers Shutout 3-0 in Estero, Florida

The Newfoundland Growlers started a three-game trek in Florida with a 3-0 loss to the Everblades at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Flordia Friday night.

Despite the Growlers outshooting the EverBlades 11-5 in the first period, the squad from Florida found the scoreboard first when Justin Auger pinballed the puck behind Growlers goaltender Angus Redmond.

The second period still featured a well-tuned Growlers team who once again outshot the 'Blades 11-5 but couldn't claw their way onto the boxscore. The story of the period was Everblades goalie, Cam Johnson who turned away several high percentage chances to keep the 'Blades lead to one goal as both teams left the ice to prepare for the third.

Both teams battled in the third period as they generated quality scoring chances but the Everblades and namely Cam Johnson held the sparking Newfoundland offence off the scoreboard. Levko Koper scored on the Growlers empty net late in the third period to hand the Growlers a loss on their first game in Florida this weekend.

Quick Hits

The Growlers outshot the Everblades 22 - 8 after 40 minutes of play

Angus Redmond lost his first game as a Growler, his thirteen-game unbeaten streak will live on as the third longest in the ECHL

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip Saturday night in Orlando when they take on the Solar Bears. Puck drop is 9:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (37-16-0-1) at Florida Everblades (39-13-3-2)

Friday, February 28 - Hertz Arena - Estero, Florida

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st FLA 11:20 J. Auger (25) H. Garlent V 3 9 10 22 48 H 3 8 20 37 65

0 - 2 2 3rd FLA 9:53 M. Huntebrinker (15) H. Garlent, J. Auger V 10 15 18 27 28 H 3 8 20 37 65

0 - 3 3 3rd FLA 19:11 L. Koper (8) J. Pendenza EN V 9 10 14 17 22 39 H 4 22 29 40

