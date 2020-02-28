Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 28, 2020

Norfolk Admirals vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 28, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #25

Referee: Eric Krasnichuk (#15) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen close out their four game homestand tonight against Norfolk. On Wednesday the two teams were on a roller coaster ride that finished with the Icemen winning 9-6 and setting a club record of nine goals in the game. With the win, Jacksonville pulls within eight points of the fourth playoff position held by Orlando (56 pts), and trail third place Greenville by nine points. The Icemen still have five games in-hand on the Swamp Rabbits. Expect a big push back from the Admirals early in the contest as they look to avenge Wednesday's loss despite scoring six goals. The Admirals will close out their seven-game road stretch tomorrow in Atlanta, after play the previous six in the Sate of Florida.

Series History: Tonight marks the sixth of seven meetings between the two teams this season. The Icemen lead the season series 4-0-1-0 and leads the All-Time series 7-5-0.

About the Icemen: Rookie forward Bobby Lynch recorded a hat trick in Wednesday's contest. Lynch has recorded a goal in three of his last five games, scoring five goals total during this stretch....Jacksonville's leading scorer Chase Lang logged three points (1g, 2a) on Wednesday to bring his season totals to 48 points 19 goals....Adam Carlson is expected to make his 15 consecutive start this evening, while making appearances in the Icemen's last 18 games.

About the Admirals: Alex Rodriguez leads the Admirals with 26 points and 14 goals. The speedy forward ranks third among league rookies with 170 shots on goal....Defenseman River Rymsha has scored two of his seven goals this season against Jacksonville.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Sunday, March 1, vs. Newfoundland, 3:00 p.m. - The defending champions come to town to battle your Icemen on a Publix Family Funday game! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys, and families will be able to go onto the ice after the game!

