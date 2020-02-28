Moose Trade Alexis D'Aoust to Charlotte

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has traded forward Alexis D'Aoust to the Charlotte Checkers in exchange for future considerations.

D'Aoust, 23, appeared in four games for the Moose this season and collected one assist. The forward has posted 26 points (13G, 13A) in 36 games for the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. The Trois-Rivieres, Que. native previously posted 12 points (7G, 5A) in 42 games with the Moose in 2018-19.

The AHL trade deadline is Monday, March 2 at 2 p.m. CT.

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at

MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

