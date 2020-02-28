One Goal Decides Dog Fight Between Indy and Kalamazoo
February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After back to back games against Central Divison opponents last weekend, the Indy Fuel faced the Kalamazoo Wings in the first of three games in three days at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After three scoreless periods, the two teams traded chances in the overtime period. It would take a three-round shootout for the Wings to eventually take home a 1-0 win over the Fuel on Friday.
After each team failed to score on the man advantage in the first period, Indy and entered the locker room trailing 9-8 in shots but tied 0-0 on the board.
Missing their chance on two power plays and killing off two penalties of their own Indy was unable to score in the second stanza. Late in the period, both teams' goaltenders fought off breakaway chances, sending both teams into the locker room tied 0-0.
Although having multiple chances in the third period, Indy was unable to beat former Fuel goaltender Jake Hildebrand. Handed a powerplay off of a Ben Wilson tripping penalty, Indy was denied on multiple chances by Hildebrand. Failing to score in the final period, each team went into the overtime period tied 0-0.
With both Jake Hildebrand and Dan Bakala fighting off breakaway chances in the overtime period and Indy being outshot 4-3 in overtime, the two teams went to a shootout.
It would take three shootout rounds with both teams scoring once for the game to be eventually decided when Kalamazoo's Justin Kovacs beat Dan Bakala with a quick wrist shot through the five-hole.
