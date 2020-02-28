One Goal Decides Dog Fight Between Indy and Kalamazoo

February 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - After back to back games against Central Divison opponents last weekend, the Indy Fuel faced the Kalamazoo Wings in the first of three games in three days at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After three scoreless periods, the two teams traded chances in the overtime period. It would take a three-round shootout for the Wings to eventually take home a 1-0 win over the Fuel on Friday.

After each team failed to score on the man advantage in the first period, Indy and entered the locker room trailing 9-8 in shots but tied 0-0 on the board.

Missing their chance on two power plays and killing off two penalties of their own Indy was unable to score in the second stanza. Late in the period, both teams' goaltenders fought off breakaway chances, sending both teams into the locker room tied 0-0.

Although having multiple chances in the third period, Indy was unable to beat former Fuel goaltender Jake Hildebrand. Handed a powerplay off of a Ben Wilson tripping penalty, Indy was denied on multiple chances by Hildebrand. Failing to score in the final period, each team went into the overtime period tied 0-0.

With both Jake Hildebrand and Dan Bakala fighting off breakaway chances in the overtime period and Indy being outshot 4-3 in overtime, the two teams went to a shootout.

It would take three shootout rounds with both teams scoring once for the game to be eventually decided when Kalamazoo's Justin Kovacs beat Dan Bakala with a quick wrist shot through the five-hole.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.