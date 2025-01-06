San Diego FC Acquires Winger Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired winger Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Boateng, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season.
"Ema is a seasoned veteran in Major League Soccer who has been a part of very successful teams," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His history and connection at Right to Dream is a huge benefit to us as we look to build this club from scratch. He provides flexibility across the front four and can impact the game in a number of different ways. We're excited to welcome him to San Diego."
The Accra, Ghana native is a graduate of Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, and has recorded 219 all-time MLS appearances, 106 starts, 19 goals, and 27 assists across nine seasons with the LA Galaxy (2016-19), D.C. United (2019-20), Columbus Crew (2020), and New England (2021-25).
Since arriving in New England as a free agent in 2021, Boateng collected eight goals and 12 assists over 89 MLS appearances (36 starts) for the Revolution. The Ghanaian midfielder contributed to the Revs in their 2021 Supporters' Shield campaign, notching two goals and four assists that year.
Prior to joining the Revolution, Boateng signed for the Columbus Crew in 2020, making 12 appearances to help the club win the 2020 MLS Cup title. Before his 2020 season in Columbus, Boateng was traded to D.C. United in August 2019, where he appeared in four matches for the club. Boateng began his career in MLS with the LA Galaxy, signing from Helsingborgs IF on Jan. 14, 2016, and scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists in 108 appearances for LA.
Boateng, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, moved to the United States to play for the University of California, Santa Barbara, in NCAA Division I. In his first season in collegiate soccer in 2012, he appeared in 18 games, scoring four goals and recording four assists. He signed his first professional soccer contract in 2013 with USL League Two side Ventura County Fusion. He made five appearances before departing to Sweden to play for Swedish Allsvenskan side Helsingborgs IF. He played three seasons with the Swedish side (2013-2016), making 37 appearances before being acquired by the LA Galaxy in 2016.
Transaction: SDFC acquired winger Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Boateng, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season.
Name: Emmanuel Boateng
Position: Winger
Height: 5-6
Weight: 150 lbs
Born: Jan. 17, 1994
Age: 30
Birthplace: Accra, Ghana (Holds a U.S. Green Card)
Previous Club: New England Revolution
Pronunciation: EE-mah BOA-tang
