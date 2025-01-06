St. Louis CITY SC Midfielder Indiana Vassilev Called into USMNT Winter Camp

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Indiana Vassilev earned his first-ever national team call-up as he was named to the United States Men's National Team winter camp. Vassilev and the USMNT kicks off camp on Tuesday, January 7.

The training camp begins Jan. 7 in Ft. Lauderdale, with the team opening its 2025 schedule against 2024 Copa America quarterfinalists Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Kickoff for the USA's first match of the year is set for 3 p.m. ET. [TICKETS] The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio.

Vassilev, 23, has shown his consistency the last two seasons in St. Louis since being picked up in the 2022 MLS Expansion draft. The Savannah, Georgia, native has tallied seven goal contributions during the MLS regular season in back-to-back years as he tied his career-best in goals with three during the 2024 MLS regular-season. His four goals across all competitions last season was a single-season high for Vassilev.

Vassilev has risen through the youth national team camps, beginning with the Under-16 squad. His most notable run was with the U-17 squad when they competed during the 2017 World Cup and made it to the quarterfinals. Vassilev has combined for 34 appearances and five goals at the youth national level.

The team will then head to Orlando and complete the two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff from the home of Orlando City and NWSL champion Orlando Pride is 7 p.m. ET. [TICKETS]. TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock will show the match live, with Spanish-language audio provided by Fútbol de Primera radio.

Fans will be able to follow the match via Twitter @USMNT, Instagram @USMNT, Facebook and The Official U.S. Soccer App.

With the match date falling outside a FIFA international window, a total of 23 of 24 players come from MLS rosters who will have a chance to showcase their talents to the coaching staff as they continue to evaluate the player pool ahead of the World Cup being hosted on home soil for the first time since 1994. The annual January Camp has a long history of being a launching point for players to make a World Cup roster, including three players on this roster: Jesús Ferreira, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 0/0), George Campbell (CF Montreal; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 8/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 19/1), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 6/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 41/3)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 1/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 0/0), Caden Clark (CF Montreal; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 23/15), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matko Miljevic (Unattached; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps; 1/0)

