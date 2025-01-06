Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck Returns from Loan to Southampton FC

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder Noel Buck has returned to the club from his loan to English Premier League club Southampton FC. Buck will rejoin the Revolution's roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, his fourth season with the first team.

Buck, 19, owns 45 MLS appearances, including 30 matches started, with five goals scored and three assists over parts of three seasons from 2022-2024. The Arlington, Mass. native made his MLS debut in 2022, netting one goal over seven games played in his debut campaign with his hometown club. Last season, Buck recorded one goal and one assist across 13 appearances before joining Southampton FC via loan on Aug. 31, 2024. Buck tallied six games played for Southampton FC's Under-21s.

In total, Buck has suited up for 57 appearances across all competitions in a Revolution uniform. A graduate of the Revolution Academy, Buck made his professional debut at 16 with the club's reserve team, Revolution II, totaling six goals in 44 appearances. On the international level, Buck has represented England at the Under-19 and Under-20 levels, scoring one goal over eight games played.

The Revolution begin the 2025 season with preseason training in January, before the 30th season of Major League Soccer commences on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder Noel Buck returns to club from loan to Southampton FC on January 6, 2025.

