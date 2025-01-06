Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten, DeJuan Jones and Patrick Schulte Called-Up to U.S. Men's National Team's January Camp

COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer announced today that Columbus Crew midfielder Max Arfsten, defender DeJuan Jones and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte have been called-up by U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino to the 24-man roster for the annual January training camp. Jones and Schulte took part in the 2024 edition while this is the first senior call-up for Arfsten.

The training camp will run from Jan. 8-17 in Orlando. The team will then head to Ft. Lauderdale to open its 2025 schedule with a friendly against 2024 Copa America quarterfinalists Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. The USMNT will then travel back to Orlando to complete its two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Both matches will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.

Arfsten earns his first senior call-up for the USMNT. In his second season with the Black & Gold, the 2023 MLS Cup champion and MLS SuperDraft pick appeared in 30 regular season games (22 starts), recording four goals and eight assists.

In addition to his efforts in MLS play, Arfsten started all five of the Crew's Leagues Cup 2024 matches, posting two assists as the Crew lifted their second trophy in nine months. The 23-year-old made two appearances in Concacaf Champions Cup play, highlighted by converting the decisive penalty kick in a 4-3 shootout win at Tigres on April 9 as the Crew advanced to the semifinal round en route to their first Concacaf Champions Cup Final.

Jones has eight caps for the U.S. Men's National Team with three assists, including two in four starts at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. He debuted on January 25, 2023, in a friendly against Serbia and earned his first start coming against Colombia on Jan. 29, 2023.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 regular season matches (four starts) and scored two goals for the Black & Gold after joining the Club via trade in July. Additionally, Jones played in four Leagues Cup matches and scored one goal in his first contest, which was the fastest goal by a Crew player in his Club debut across all competitive matches.

A finalist for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Schulte started 27 MLS matches for the Black & Gold, amassing 76 saves and posting career-highs in shutouts (10) and Goals Against Average (1.07) in his third season as a professional. On Sept. 7, the 23-year-old St. Louis native earned his second senior cap with the U.S. Men's National Team in a friendly against Canada. Schulte made his senior debut on Jan. 20, 2024, starting against Slovenia at Toyota Field in San Antonio in a match that also featured Crew Homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki and defender DeJuan Jones in the starting XI.

