Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Camp in Florida

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has been named to the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team roster for their upcoming domestic camp in Florida, U.S. Soccer announced today. Beaudry and the United States will start their camp on Jan. 9 in West Palm Beach under head coach Marko Mitrović.

This marks Beaudry's second call-up to the U-20 squad, following his inclusion in November for friendlies against South Korea and France in Spain. He started and kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over South Korea.

Beaudry is no stranger to international play, having participated with the U.S. across multiple age groups. The goalkeeper starred with the U-19 team at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Mexico in July and started in five of six matches while logging 380 minutes. Beaudry posted three clean sheets and only allowed three goals in the tournament, helping lead the U.S. to the tournament final.

Prior to his time with the U-19 team, Beaudry featured for the United States in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he logged three starts as the U.S. advanced to the Round of 16.

The Castle Pines, Colorado, native has now received two international call-ups since his MLS debut on Oct. 19. At 18 years old, Beaudry became the youngest goalkeeper in Rapids history to both appear and start in a match, surpassing Abraham Rodriguez, who previously set the mark in 2022 at 19 years old.

Beaudry signed a Homegrown Contract with the Rapids on Jan. 10, 2024. The goalkeeper has featured in 24 matches with Rapids 2 since making his professional debut with the MLS NEXT Pro side on April 30, 2023. He earned recognition for his performances between the posts in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2023 season, being named a finalist for the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award. In 2023, Beaudry had 16 starts for Rapids 2, posting two clean sheets and helping the side secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Beaudry made seven appearances with Rapids 2 during the 2024 season across all competitions. Notably, he recorded a clean sheet in the U.S. Open Cup against Azteca FC on March 31, 2024.

