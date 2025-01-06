Earthquakes Acquire $100,000 in GAM Via Trade with Austin FC in Exchange for No. 1 Waiver Position

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Austin FC in exchange for the No. 1 position in the waiver order.

