Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, Emeka Eneli Invited to USMNT January Training Camp

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah / CHICAGO - With a massive season of important official competitions on the horizon for both Club and Country, Real Salt Lake standouts Diego Luna and Emeka Eneli have been called to Ft. Lauderdale for the first January camp under USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Both Luna and Eneli will join RSL's upcoming preseason later in the month, the Claret-and-Cobalt preparing for its 2025 CONCACAF Champions League series with Costa Rican power CS Herediano on Feb. 19.

"I'm very grateful to be able to start the season off again with the US national team and hopefully kickoff a great 2025 season I'm honored to represent the USA and have the RSL community supporting me," said Luna.

Luna, the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, arrives in the USA January camp for a second consecutive opportunity, earning his lone previous senior USMNT appearance in January, 2024, with a start and 77 minutes played against Slovenia in San Antonio. Luna's 20 goal contributions (8g/12a) last year were the second-most for RSL, fueling a climb up the Western Conference standings with a Club-record 59-point haul in 2024. The 2024 MLS All-Star and rising US international is the second player in MLS history to record at least 20 goal contributions in a single season before turning 21, joining now-Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi (12g/9a in 2018).

On the eve of his third professional campaign with RSL, Eneli is one of seven players with the opportunity to earn his first cap this month. Voted by his Utah-based teammates as the Club's 2024 Most Valuable Player, Eneli was RSL's "Iron Man" last season, starting 35 of 38 games across all competitions and scoring RSL's lone postseason goal against Minnesota.

"It's an honor to be able to represent my country and RSL on the national stage," said Eneli regarding the Pochettino invite. "This is something I've dreamed of since I first started playing and watching soccer as a little kid, and I am now just super grateful to have the opportunity to do so."

Real Salt Lake convenes for its 21st preseason in Herriman next Monday, January 13, 2025, the Club preparing for its fourth-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup foray, paired with Costa Rican side CS Herediano away on Feb. 19, with the return leg at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (6:30p MT kickoff). RSL opens the 2025 MLS campaign - its 21st - away at San Jose Earthquakes on Sat., Feb. 22, with the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2025 MLS home opener set for Sat., March 1 against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC. Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

A critical year beckons for the team USA program, as 2025 includes both the CONCACAF Nations League Finals and the 2025 Gold Cup, the last opportunities for players to showcase their abilities in tournament conditions before the highly-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT training camp begins TOMORROW, Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Ft. Lauderdale, with the team opening its 2025 schedule against 2024 Copa America quarterfinalists Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium, the current home of Inter Miami FC. Kickoff for the USA's first match of the year is set for 1 p.m. MT. [TICKETS] The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio.

The team will then head to Orlando and complete the two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff from the home of Orlando City and NWSL champion Orlando Pride is 5 p.m. MT. [TICKETS]. TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock will show the match live, with Spanish-language audio provided by Fútbol de Primera radio.

Fans will be able to follow the match via Twitter @USMNT, Instagram @USMNT, Facebook and The Official U.S. Soccer App.

With the match date falling outside a FIFA international window, a total of 23 of 24 players come from MLS rosters, with a chance to showcase their talents to the coaching staff as player pool evaluations continue ahead of the World Cup being hosted on home soil for the first time since 1994. The annual January Camp has a long history of being a launching point for players to make a World Cup roster, including three players on this roster: Jesús Ferreira, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman.

"We are extremely excited to work with a new group of players and continue to implement our ideas," Pochettino said. "As I have said, MLS is very important to the National Team project, and these players have earned this opportunity."

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 0/0), George Campbell (CF Montreal; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 8/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 19/1), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 6/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 41/3)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 1/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 1/0)

FORWARDS (7): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 0/0), Caden Clark (CF Montreal; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 23/15), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matko Miljevic (Unattached; 0/0), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps; 1/0)

CHANCE TO MAKE THEIR CASE

The USMNT's January training camp roster is traditionally filled with rising talents getting their first looks with the senior team and this year's squad is no different. Seven players earn their first call-ups to a USMNT camp: Patrick Agyemang, Max Arfsten, George Campbell, Emeka Eneli, Brian Gutiérrez, Matko Miljevic, and Indiana Vassilev. In total, 10 players have the chance to make their first appearance for the senior team.

PROVIDING LEADERSHIP

The roster has been infused with a core of experience. Thirteen of the 24 players have earned USMNT caps, with six holding double-digit appearances: Tim Ream (66), Walker Zimmerman (41), Miles Robinson (30), Zack Steffen (29), Jesús Ferreira (23), Shaq Moore (19).

Ream, a finalist for the 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, has captained all four matches since Pochettino took the reins of the National Team last September. Meantime, 2022 World Cup vets Jesús Ferreira and Walker Zimmerman return to the U.S. fold for the first time since 2023.

THE ROAD TO A WORLD CUP ROSTER IS PAVED THROUGH JANUARY CAMP

The annual January Camp has a long history of providing opportunities for MLS-based players to get an extended look from the coaching staff and make an impact. Dating back to 1999, 30 players who have debuted or earned their second cap during the USMNT's first camp of a calendar year have gone on to make a FIFA World Cup roster.

From the USA's squad at Qatar 2022, nine players earned their first or second cap during a January camp match, including captain Tyler Adams, forward Brenden Aaronson, defenders Walker Zimmerman and Tim Ream and starting goalkeeper Matt Turner. The list of alumni also includes five members of the 100-cap club: Jozy Altidore, DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan.

2024 A FINE VINTAGE FOR THE VINOTINTOS

Venezuela enjoyed a successful year with multiple impressive results. La Vinotinto reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América after topping their group with three straight wins, including a 1-0 shutout against Mexico. Now in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they have earned 1-1 draws against defending World Cup champion Argentina and five-time champs Brazil.

The USMNT holds a 3W-1L-2D edge in the series dating back to 1993, with all but one of the meetings taking place in the United States. Most recently, the visitors got the best of the U.S. team, securing a 3-0 win on June 9, 2019 in Cincinnati.

AT INTER MIAMI

Playing at the home of 2024 MLS Supporters Shield winners Inter Miami, the USMNT returns to South Florida for the first time since Dec. 9, 2020, a 6-0 win against El Salvador. Overall, the USA boasts an unbeaten 4W-0L-1D record in Ft. Lauderdale dating back to 1980.

TOUGH GOING AGAINST THE TICOS

Costa Rica has proven throughout the decades to be a most formidable opponent. In the nearly 50 years since the first encounter, the overall record is near even at 19W-17L-6D with the slight edge going to the USMNT. All 19 of the USA's victories have come at home, most recently the 2-1 win in World Cup Qualifying on Oct. 13, 2021, in front of a sold-out crowd in Columbus, Ohio punctuated by the wonder strike from Sergiño Dest.

In addition, the USMNT faced Costa Rica in one of its most memorable home matches ever: the Snow Clasico in Commerce City, Colo. on March 22, 2013. Playing during a snowstorm in the Rocky Mountains, Clint Dempsey scored the USA's lone goal for a 1-0 win.

OPPONENTS BEWARE OF THE LIONS DEN

The home of Orlando City and the Orlando Pride has been quite inhospitable to guests of the USMNT as not a single opponent has left with a winning result. The perfect 6W-0L-0D record for the United States includes matches in World Cup Qualifiers and the Concacaf Nations League. Four of the six U.S. victories have come by shutout with the Americans pouring in 22 goals overall while surrendering just two.

The USA's last January camp appearance in Orlando came Jan. 31, 2021. In the 7-0 route of Trinidad and Tobago, future World Cup 'keeper Matt Turner saved a penalty kick and earned a shutout in his international debut and three different U.S. attackers - Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira and Jonathan Lewis - scored multiple goals, a feat that was last accomplished in 1993.

USMNT ROSTER NOTES:

- Twenty-three of the 24 players represent 16 different clubs in Major League Soccer. The Columbus Crew lead the way with three selections, followed by Charlotte FC, FC Dallas, Inter Miami, CF Montreal, Real Salt Lake (2 each), and Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Rapids, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union, St. Louis CITY and Vancouver Whitecaps (1 each).

- Thirteen of the 24 players have earned USMNT caps, with six holding double-digit appearances: Tim Ream (66), Walker Zimmerman (41), Miles Robinson (30), Zack Steffen (29), Jesús Ferreira (23), Shaq Moore (19).

- Ferreira, Moore, Ream and Zimmerman were part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

- Ferreira, Ream and Zimmerman are among the 30 players that earned their first or second cap during January Camp and went on to represent the U.S. at a FIFA World Cup.

- Ream, who is taking part in his first January Camp since 2011, leads the list of 10 capped players on the roster who earned their first or second appearance in a January Camp. The full list: Ream (Jan. 28, 2011 vs. Chile; 2nd cap), Walker Zimmerman (Feb. 3, 2017 vs. Jamaica; Debut), Zack Steffen (Jan. 28, 2018 vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina; Debut), Jesús Ferreira (Feb. 1, 2020; Debut), DeJuan Jones (Jan. 25, 2023 vs. Serbia; Debut), John Tolkin (Jan. 28, 2023 vs. Colombia; Debut), Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Patrick Schulte and Diego Luna (all Jan. 20, 2024 vs. Slovenia; Debut).

- Veteran defender Miles Robinson scored his first international goal during a previous early year gathering, coming in his third cap during the 7-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31, 2021 in Orlando, Fla.

- Both Ferreira and Zimmerman earn their first USMNT call-ups since 2023. Zimmerman last appeared in the Concacaf Nations League Final against Canada on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, while Ferreira last saw action in the Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinal against Panama on July 12, 2023 in San Diego.

- Seven players earn their first summons to USMNT camp: Patrick Agyemang, Max Arfsten, George Campbell, Emeka Eneli, Brian Gutiérrez, Matko Milijevic and Indiana Vassilev.

- A total of eight players have represented the United States in a Youth World Cup or Olympics: Diego Luna (2023 U-20), Jack McGlynn (2023 U-20, 2024 Olympics), Shaq Moore (2015 U-20), Patrick Schulte (2024 Olympics), Zack Steffen (2015 U-20), John Tolkin (2024 Olympics), Indiana Vassilev (2017 U-17), Walker Zimmerman (2024 Olympics).

- Nineteen players are products of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, with 13 developed by MLS clubs: Max Arfsten (California Odyssey), Drake Callender (San Jose Earthquakes), George Campbell (Atlanta United), Caden Clark (Minnesota Thunder, Barca Academy), Benjamin Cremaschi (Weston FC, Inter Miami), Emeka Eneli (Columbus Crew), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire), Diego Luna (San Jose Earthquakes), Jack McGlynn (BW Gottschee, Philadelphia Union), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Miles Robinson (FC Boston Bolts), Patrick Schulte (Saint Louis FC), Zack Steffen (FC DELCO, Philadelphia Union), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Indiana Vassilev (IMG Academy), Brian White (Players Development Academy).

