CF Montréal Acquires Defender Jalen Neal from la Galaxy
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Monday the acquisition of American defender Jalen Neal from the LA Galaxy in return for $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a 2025 international roster spot. Neal also signed a "U22 Initiative" contract for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons, with an option year in 2028.
"We are very excited to welcome a promising young defender to Montreal," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Jalen fits the profile of the modern defender we wanted to add to our squad, being technically talented, quick and versatile. Despite his young age, he already has significant MLS and international experience. We are convinced that he will help us improve our defence this season and for the future."
A product of the LA Galaxy Academy, the 21-year-old recently helped his team to an MLS Cup title in 2024. Neal accumulated 2,671 minutes over 34 games, including 28 starts, over the past two seasons in 2023 and 2024 in MLS with the Galaxy. He also played three U.S. Open Cup games and five Leagues Cup games.
Neal featured on the MLS 22 Under 22 rankings in back-to-back years (9th in 2024 and 14th in 2023).
The Lakewood, California native joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2016 and was promoted to the team's reserve side in 2020. Neal played 3,895 minutes in 47 USL Championship games as well as one playoff game.
On the international stage, Neal holds six caps for the United States men's national team and represented his country at the 2023 Gold Cup. In 2022, he helped the United States win the Concacaf U20 championship and was named on the tournament's Best XI.
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires defender Jalen Neal from the LA Galaxy in return for $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a 2025 international roster spot.
JALEN NEAL
Position: Defender
Height: 6'3
Weight: 170 lbs
Date of birth: August 24, 2003
Birthplace: Lakewood, California
Last club: LA Galaxy (MLS)
Acquired: January 6, 2025
