Chicago Fire FC Acquires Danish Winger Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired winger Philip Zinckernagel (pronounced: ZINK-er-nog-l) from Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League via transfer.

Zinckernagel will occupy an international slot on the Fire's roster, pending completion of a medical and receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). His contract with the Fire will run through the 2028 season.

"We wanted to bring in a high-impact player for one of our TAM positions, and Philip fits that profile perfectly," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He's a technical and versatile player who can create chances for himself and his teammates, while also showing a commitment to defending. With experience playing in multiple countries and elite European competitions, Philip will bring a winning mentality and leadership to our squad for the upcoming season and beyond."

Zinckernagel, 30, joins Chicago with more than 400 appearances in his career, tallying 83 goals and 80 assists across various leagues and competitions in Europe. During his time with Club Brugge, he made 44 appearances across all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign, recording seven goals and nine assists to help the team win the Belgian Championship and advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

"I'm very excited to join the Chicago Fire and experience a new league," said Zinckernagel. "The Club's ambition and vision for the future are very motivating, and I'm eager to help the team achieve its goals. I look forward to working with the coaching staff and my new teammates to build something special together."

He also spent time on loan with Norwegian first division side FK Bodø/Glimt, playing in 11 league matches in 2024, as well as two Champions League qualification contests and six Europa League matches. He scored twice in the Europa League, with one goal occurring against Manchester United on Nov. 28 and one against Besiktas on Dec. 12. FK Bodø/Glimt won the Norwegian championship in 2024 with Zinckernagel, who was also part of the 2020 FK Bodø/Glimt Norwegian championship squad.

The Danish winger began his professional career in 2013 when he joined HB Köge in Denmark. Over the course of his 12-year career, Zinckernagel has played in Denmark, Norway, Belgium, England and Greece. After playing at HB Köge, FC Helsinger and Sönderjyske, Zinckernagel made the move to Norway for his first stint with FK Bodø/Glimt, before moving on to England where he played with Watford and Nottingham Forest in the EFL Championship. Zinckernagel also played at Olympiacos (Greece) and Standard Liège (Belgium).

At the international level, Zinckernagel has represented the Denmark National Team at the U-18 and U-20 levels, appearance in two matches for each age group.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires winger Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge via transfer.

Name: Philip Zinckernagel (pronounced: ZINK-er-nog-l)

Position: Winger

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: Dec. 16, 1994

Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark

Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Citizenship: Denmark

Last Club: Club Brugge

