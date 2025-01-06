FC Dallas' Jesús Ferreira and Shaq Moore Called into U.S. Men's National Team January Camp
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira and defender Shaq Moore have been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team's January Camp, which will be held from Jan. 7-22, 2025.
In 2024, Ferreira appeared in 22 games, scoring five goals (second-most on the team) and registering six assists. He shared the team lead with Petar Musa, each scoring three game-winning goals. Ferreira also scored two goals from direct free kicks. In May 2024, he made history as the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals, at the age of 23.
With the U.S. national team, Ferreira became the first player to score back-to-back hat tricks during the Gold Cup group stage, against St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. He tied Landon Donovan for the most career hat tricks by a U.S. player with three and won the 2023 Gold Cup Top Scorer Award. Ferreira was named to the United States' final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup© in Qatar, where he saw action in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. He has scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for the U.S.
Dallas acquired Shaq Moore on Dec. 27, 2024, from Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM. Moore signed with Dallas on a two-year deal with a one-year club option. Moore joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 and was part of a select group of academy players who joined the first team for various training sessions in 2017.
Last season with Nashville, Moore played 23 matches, logging 1,670 minutes, and scored one goal while assisting four others. He made 82 appearances across all competitions for Nashville since joining the club in 2022.
Moore has made 19 appearances for the U.S. since debuting in 2018. He featured in the U.S. Men's National Team's draw with England and victory over Iran during the 2022 FIFA World Cup© in Qatar. Moore also represented the U.S. in the 2024 Copa América.
Ferreira and Moore are two of 23 MLS-based players called into camp. The training camp begins Jan. 7 in Fort Lauderdale, with the team opening its 2025 schedule against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kickoff for the U.S. men's first match of the year is set for 2 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio.
The team will then head to Orlando and complete the two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT. TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, and Peacock will show the match live, with Spanish-language audio provided by Fútbol de Primera radio.
