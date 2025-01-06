George Campbell, Caden Clark and Jalen Neal Called up by United States

MONTREAL - Defenders George Campbell and Jalen Neal as well as midfielder Caden Clark have been selected by the United States national team for a camp which is set to begin on Tuesday in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad will face Venezuela on January 18 at 3pm EST at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale before taking on Costa Rica on January 22 at 7pm EST at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

This represents Campbell's first call-up to the senior national team. The 23-year-old was last called up by the United States U23 national team for friendlies against Guinea and France back in March 2024. Campbell also holds two U20 national team caps.

Clark could also make his senior national team debut after receiving his first invitation since December 2021. Clark was an unused substitute during a 1-0 U.S. victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 19, 2021. The 21-year-old also holds 11 caps for the U.S. U20 national team where he notably helped his country win the Concacaf U20 championship in 2022.

Neal's last call-up was during the 2023 Gold Cup, where he played four games and helped his country reach the semifinals of the tournament. The 21-year-old holds six caps for the senior national team. At the youth level, Neal also featured on the 2022 Concacaf U20 championship winning squad alongside Clark.

