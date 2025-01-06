Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team January Camp

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang and defender Tim Ream have been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for its annual January Camp.

The call up marks a career first for Agyemang, 24, who had a breakout second season with the Crown after tallying a team-high 10 goals to go along with five assists across 36 total appearances.

The East Hartford, Connecticut native impressed in his rookie season in 2023 netting 10 goals in 12 matches with Crown Legacy FC before going on to make 18 appearances with the First Team where he scored three goals. Agyemang was selected as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft following an impressive collegiate career that began at the DIII level with Eastern Connecticut State University before the forward transferred to the University of Rhode Island where he bagged 19 goals and added 12 assists.

Ream brings a veteran presence to the January Camp roster, having amassed a total of 66 caps, including appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helping the team take home the 2023-24 Gold Cup. The St. Louis native most recently featured with the USMNT during Nations League Quarterfinal matches against Jamaica in November, where Ream served as captain.

The USMNT will play in two friendly matches during the camp, facing off against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fútbol de Primera radio). On Jan. 22, the U.S. will take on Costa Rica at 7 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fútbol de Primera radio).

The annual January Camp has a long history of providing chances for MLS-based players to get an extended look from the coaching staff. Since 1990, 30 players who either debuted or earned their second cap during the team's first camp of a calendar year have gone on to make at least one FIFA World Cup roster. From the USA's squad in 2022, nine players earned their first or second cap during a January Camp match, including Ream, USMNT captain Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Matt Turner and Walker Zimmerman.

