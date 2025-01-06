Brandon Vazquez Joins Austin FC as Designated Player for Club-Record Transfer Fee

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached a Club-record transfer agreement to sign 26-year-old forward Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey in Liga MX.

Vazquez, a 2022 MLS Best XI and All-Star selection prior to his time with Monterrey, joins Austin as a Designated Player on a four-year contract guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029. He will wear the number nine (9) shirt for Austin FC.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Austin FC, and I want to give special thanks to Anthony Precourt, Rodolfo Borrell and Nico Estévez for their efforts and belief in me," said Vazquez. "Austin FC is an organization with terrific fan support, with big plans for the future. I hope to make an immediate impact this season and help contribute to the success of the club for years to come."

Vazquez represents the United States at the international level. To date he has scored four (4) goals in 11 matches for the U.S. Men's National Team including three (3) in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Vazquez played the first seven (7) years of his professional career in MLS. He debuted with Atlanta United in 2017, and in three (3) seasons there was a member of the Atlanta sides that won MLS Cup in 2018 and the U.S. Open Cup in 2019.

Vazquez moved to FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2020 season. He recorded 26 goals and 12 assists in 62 MLS regular season matches for Cincinnati across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, earning MLS Best XI and All-Star honors in 2022 and helping the team win the Supporters' Shield in 2023.

Cincinnati transferred Vazquez to Monterrey in January 2024. Vazquez scored 14 goals during his one (1) year with Rayados, including a goal in the team's Liga MX Liguilla Apertura semifinal second leg win over Atlético San Luis on December 7.

"Brandon has already proven to be a goalscorer in both MLS & Liga MX," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "His well-known daily dedication to get prepared for games, his passion for the game, and his determination when he competes were key factors when deciding on bringing him to Austin FC."

Austin FC will host an introductory press conference with Vazquez and Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell on Tuesday, January 7. Timing and location for the press conference will be communicated soon via a media advisory.

Vazquez will occupy Senior and Designated Player slots on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC acquires forward Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey. Vazquez signs a four-year Designated Player contract with Austin through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

In order to ascend to the top of Major League Soccer's waiver order and complete the Vazquez transaction, Austin traded $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM to San Jose Earthquakes.

Player Details:

Name: Brandon Vazquez

Pronunciation: VAHS-kez

Position: Forward

Jersey Number: 9

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: October 14, 1998

Age: 26

Birthplace: Chula Vista, California, USA

Nationality: American

Last club: CF Monterrey

How acquired: Transfer

Roster Designations: Senior, Designated Player

