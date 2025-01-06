Brian Gutiérrez Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for January Camp

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer Federation today announced that Homegrown Player Brian Gutiérrez was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for U.S. Soccer's annual January Camp.

Training camp begins Jan. 7 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with the USMNT opening its 2025 schedule against 2024 Copa America quarterfinalists Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale. Kickoff for the USA's first match of the year is set for 2 p.m. CT. [TICKETS ] The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio.

The team will then head to Orlando and complete the two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. [TICKETS]. TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock will show the match live, with Spanish-language audio provided by Fútbol de Primera radio.

It's the first call up to the senior team for Gutiérrez, who has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Teams from the U-16 through the U-23 age levels. Gutiérrez was one of five Homegrown Players promoted from the Chicago Fire Academy at the start of the 2020 MLS season, signing his first professional contract at 16 years old. Gutiérrez has played in 120 matches (80 starts) since 2020, and in 2024 he became the second Homegrown Player in Club history to appear in 100 or more matches. Gutiérrez was named to the 2024 MLS 22 Under 22 class for the second consecutive year, coming in at No. 4 on the list to rank in the top five for the second straight time.

Gutiérrez, 21, scored six goals for the Fire in 2024, marking a career-high in a single season for the Chicago native. Overall, Gutiérrez recorded nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) in 32 appearances (26 starts) for the Fire last season, tying the second-most in a single season for the young midfielder. Additionally, after scoring his 10th career goal for the Fire, Gutiérrez tied Harry Shipp for the most goals by a Homegrown Player in Club history.

Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT.

