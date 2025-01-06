Nashville Soccer Club Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Two International Roster Spots

Sports stats



Nashville SC

Nashville Soccer Club Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Two International Roster Spots

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the trade of two international roster spots to LAFC in exchange for $350,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Transaction: Nashville SC receives $350,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for two international roster spots.

Check out the Nashville SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central